Capex bet and a welfare miss: Story of Budget in nine charts
- A breakdown of capex numbers shows that the Centre plans to do the heavy-lifting in the big impetus
In the last full-year Budget before the 2024 general elections, finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman delivered her shortest speech, hitting all the right notes. A massive boost to capital expenditure and income tax relief to the common public formed the highlight. Yet, the Centre is confident of keeping its fiscal math on the path to consolidation. However, this tightrope walk is set to come at the cost of welfare schemes. We dig deeper into the big Budget numbers that will help the government see the economy through a year that’s set to be challenging at a global level.
