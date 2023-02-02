Capex bet and a welfare miss: Story of Budget in nine charts

Will the generous capex be socially inclusive enough? Lacklustre allocations, or even cuts, for some key welfare schemes and sectors could be a major miss (see chart 4). In 2022-23, the government was conservative in its budget revenue expenditure target but is now set to overshoot it by 8.3% mainly due to the growing needs of the slow-recovering rural economy. But in 2023-24, any much-needed boost was absent. The overall allocation for rural development is set to decline 2.1% from the revised estimates of 2022-23 to ₹2.4 trillion. (It has, however, seen an increase of nearly 16% over the last budgeted numbers.) Outlays on the crucial rural jobs scheme, the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme, were at a six-year low, sharply down by nearly a third, or by ₹30,000 crore, compared to the revised estimates for 2022-23 (see chart 5). The National Social Assistance Programme, also a centrally sponsored scheme, remains unchanged in allocation.

