Carrying forward of losses on strategic disinvestment, IDBI Bank to attract suitors: Experts
- Finance Bill 2023 proposes to amend certain provisions of the Income-tax Act to facilitate planned disinvestments and make it more attractive to the potential suitors
NEW DELHI : The Union Budget has proposed to allow carry forward of losses on strategic disinvestment including that of IDBI Bank, which would enable faster stake sales that the government intends to take in the coming months and next financial year.
