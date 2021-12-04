Centre may lower tax for foreign lenders in budget

“The tax structure in India has widened the level playing field for foreign banks, with differential ranging between 12-15 % or more. So if the government lowers the taxes for foreign banks, it will help them consolidate their operations here," said Keyur Shah, partner and tax financial services leader, EY India. “The option for overseas banks is to convert their operations into subsidiary operations to get taxed at lower rates. But that has regulatory challenges and operational complexity ties including bringing changes in lending norms, priority sector lending, etc."