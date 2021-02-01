Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Monday presented the Union Budget 2021. There has been no major changes in the income tax slabs this year. However, Sitharaman announced a slew of measures for taxpayers. Senior citizens above the age of 75 years, who only have pension and interest as a source of income will be exempted from filing the income tax returns. The non-resident Indians (NRIs) will be exempted from the double taxation, she announced. Pre-filled income tax returns with details on capital gains from listed securities, dividend income and interest income from banks and post offices would be available soon, finance minister said.

Here is how you can calculate your income tax based on your income after Budget 2021

Under the new simplified income tax regime, announced in Budget 2020, there is zero tax for income up to ₹2.5 lakh; 5% for income between ₹2.5 lakh and up to ₹5 lakh; 10% for income between ₹5 lakh and up to ₹7.5 lakh; 15% for income between ₹7.5 lakh and up to ₹10 lakh; 20% for income between ₹10 lakh and up to ₹12.5 lakh; 25% for income between ₹12.5 lakh and up to ₹15 lakh; 30% for income above ₹15 lakh.

These income tax rates are optional and are available to those who are willing to forego some exemptions and some deductions. Also, there are no separate slabs based on age group.

Individuals having total income below ₹5 lakh are eligible for full tax rebate under section 87A in both the tax regimes. This will effectively bring down the tax outgo to zero. However, if your taxable income crosses ₹5 lakh, you are not eligible for the rebate and will have to pay the full amount of tax as per the slab.

Under the old regime, the basic exemption limit is ₹2.5 lakh per annum and income between ₹2.5-5 lakh is taxed at 5%. Those in the income bracket of ₹5-10 lakh are taxed at 20% and those above ₹10 lakh are taxed at 30% rate. A health and education cess of 4% will be added to the total tax outgo besides a surcharge in both the tax regimes.

Under old tax regime, the basic income threshold exempt from tax for senior citizen (aged 60 to 80 years) and super senior citizens (aged above 80 years) is ₹ 3 lakh and ₹ 5 lakh respectively.

There is surcharge if total income exceeds ₹50 lakh as following:

a) 10% of Income tax where total income exceeds Rs.50 lakh

b) 15% of Income tax where total income exceeds Rs.1 crore

c) 25% of Income tax where total income exceeds Rs.2 crore

d) 37% of Income tax where total income exceeds Rs.5 crore

An additional cess of 4% for health and education is applicable to the income tax (plus surcharge).

Standard deduction is a fixed deduction that is allowed to specific income tax assessees, irrespective of expenses incurred or investments made. Unlike other deductions and exemptions, to claim standard deduction, one need not provide any documents and proofs. A salaried individual or pensioner can claim standard deduction up to ₹ 50,000 from his/her income. Standard deduction cannot be claimed under the new income tax regime.



