Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Monday presented the Union Budget 2021. There has been no major changes in the income tax slabs this year. However, Sitharaman announced a slew of measures for taxpayers. Senior citizens above the age of 75 years, who only have pension and interest as a source of income will be exempted from filing the income tax returns. The non-resident Indians (NRIs) will be exempted from the double taxation, she announced. Pre-filled income tax returns with details on capital gains from listed securities, dividend income and interest income from banks and post offices would be available soon, finance minister said.