Cheer for EV battery makers as machinery imports to cost less
The finance minister's decision to exempt capital goods and machinery needed to manufacture lithium-ion cells locally will lead to lower EV costs in the long term, as the move gives India's leading infrastructure players and EV battery manufacturers, who have made large long-term bets to develop a nascent and capital-intensive sector a fresh flourish
NEW DELHI : India's nascent electric vehicle ecosystem is set to receive a fresh boost as Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman's Budget encourages the development of a self-reliant EV sector, with a focus on localization of cells and removing roadblocks to the faster adoption of the eco-friendly technology. The FM's decision to exempt capital goods and machinery needed to manufacture lithium-ion cells locally will lead to lower EV costs in the long term, as the move gives India's leading infrastructure players and EV battery manufacturers, who have made large long-term bets to develop a nascent and capital-intensive sector a fresh flourish. India currently imports the vast majority of the equipment required to make lithium-ion cells, the mineral itself and ready-made cells from foreign markets at present, adding a significant import burden on the country.
Login to enjoy exclusive benefits!
- Unlocked premium articles
- Personalized news
- Market Watchlist
- Insightful Newsletters & more