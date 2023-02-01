Cheer for EV battery makers as machinery imports to cost less

"There has been a significant emphasis on green growth for the last few years in India and the continuity of the policy is definitely helping the industry gauge the direction of the government and plan accordingly. The PLI scheme for ACC batteries, demand sops in the FAME-II scheme are all enabling policies. As an industry we are at a critical juncture where we are translating this policy into actual initiatives on the ground. The big challenge is capital costs for setting up new cell manufacturing capacities is very high as not many of these goods needed are available in the country, and import costs are very high. Exempting this machinery from customs duty had been a long-standing industry ask and we are extremely happy that the government understood the capex burden on domestic infra makers is significant and took action", Vijayanand Samudrala, President New Energy Business, Amara Raja Batteries told Mint.