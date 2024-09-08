Chhattisgarh news: 7 killed, 3 injured in lightning strike in Balodabazar-Bhatapara district, say officials

Seven persons were killed, 3 others injured in lightning strike in Chhattisgarh's Balodabazar-Bhatapara district on Sunday, officials said.

Balodabazar-Bhatapara district administration said the incident took place Sunday evening in Mohtara village when the victims were working in a field.

"As per preliminary information, these persons gathered at the edge of a pond near their field amid heavy rainfall when lightning struck,” news agency PTI quoted a district official of Balodabazar-Bhatapara, as saying

The lightning strike victims were identified as Mukesh (20), Tankar Sahu (30), Santosh Sahu (40), Thaneshwar Sahu (18), Pokhraj Vishwakarma (38), Dev Das (22) and Vijay Sahu (23).