Chhattisgarh news: 7 killed, 3 injured in lightning strike in Balodabazar-Bhatapara district, say officials

Seven persons were killed, 3 others injured in lightning strike in Chhattisgarh's Balodabazar-Bhatapara district on Sunday, officials said

Livemint
Published8 Sep 2024, 06:57 PM IST
Seven persons were killed, 3 others injured in lightning strike in Chhattisgarh's Balodabazar-Bhatapara district on Sunday, officials said.

Balodabazar-Bhatapara district administration said the incident took place Sunday evening in Mohtara village when the victims were working in a field.

"As per preliminary information, these persons gathered at the edge of a pond near their field amid heavy rainfall when lightning struck,” news agency PTI quoted a district official of Balodabazar-Bhatapara, as saying

The lightning strike victims were identified as Mukesh (20), Tankar Sahu (30), Santosh Sahu (40), Thaneshwar Sahu (18), Pokhraj Vishwakarma (38), Dev Das (22) and Vijay Sahu (23).

All three injured persons have been hospitalised, the official added.

 

First Published:8 Sep 2024, 06:57 PM IST
