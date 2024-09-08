Seven persons were killed, 3 others injured in lightning strike in Chhattisgarh's Balodabazar-Bhatapara district on Sunday, officials said

Seven persons were killed, 3 others injured in lightning strike in Chhattisgarh's Balodabazar-Bhatapara district on Sunday, officials said. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Balodabazar-Bhatapara district administration said the incident took place Sunday evening in Mohtara village when the victims were working in a field.

"As per preliminary information, these persons gathered at the edge of a pond near their field amid heavy rainfall when lightning struck," news agency PTI quoted a district official of Balodabazar-Bhatapara, as saying {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The lightning strike victims were identified as Mukesh (20), Tankar Sahu (30), Santosh Sahu (40), Thaneshwar Sahu (18), Pokhraj Vishwakarma (38), Dev Das (22) and Vijay Sahu (23).

All three injured persons have been hospitalised, the official added.