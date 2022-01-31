Claiming HRA and home loan income tax benefits simultaneously - Explained

As you are planning to let out the property and in case you are able to do so before 31st March, you can show this property as let out and claim the tax benefits in respect of interest paid under Section 24(b) and for repayment of home loan under Section 80 C up to Rs. 1.50 lakh along with other eligible items. The tax benefits for home loan are available for the full year in which possession of the property is taken. So you will be able to claim the benefits of HRA and home loan for the full year as you intend to stay in the rented house for the whole year.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}