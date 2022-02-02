Climate action plans get a shot of green energy

“Saving energy is an important aspect of energy management. Hence, energy efficiency and savings measures will be promoted. This will be done in large commercial buildings through ESCO business model. It will facilitate capacity building and awareness for energy audits, performance contracts, and common measurement and verification protocol," she added. The Union budget also allocated ₹19,500 crore for the production-linked incentive (PLI) scheme for manufacturing high-efficiency solar modules. This is in addition to the ₹4,500 crore PLI scheme for solar photovoltaic modules that was announced earlier and was expected to add 10 GW capacity of integrated solar PV manufacturing plants and bring direct investment of around ₹17,200 crore.

