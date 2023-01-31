Clothes and footwear ‘major’ contributors to inflation in FY23

Clothes and footwear ‘major’ contributors to inflation in FY232 min read . Updated: 31 Jan 2023, 07:09 PM IST
- During FY23, ‘food and beverages’, ‘clothing and footwear’, and ‘fuel and light’ were the major contributors to headline inflation—the first two contributing more this fiscal than in the previous one, according to the Economic Survey
NEW DELHI : Prices of clothes and footwear have risen consistently over the last three years with average annual retail inflation at 9.7% in FY23, according to the Economic Survey released Tuesday.
