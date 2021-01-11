Come clean on fiscal deficit, spend more, simplify GST: Montek

He said the latest Central Statistics Office projection of a 7.7% GDP contraction in the current year assumes a huge increase in government consumption expenditure. “But we must know that figures after October do not show that. If you want to limit the contraction to 7.7%, that implies an expenditure boost in the rest of the current year. The finance minister in her statements has said she was going to spend without too much regard to what it would do to the fiscal deficit in the current year. I think that is correct. We have to see how the budget numbers come out."