Congress leader, former Finance Minister P Chidambaram calls budget 2023 ‘callous’
Chidambaram accused the government of betraying the expectations of the majority of the population and being disconnected from the real-life concerns of the people
In a sharp criticism of the Union Budget presented by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, former Union Finance Minister and veteran Congress leader P Chidambaram declared the budget "callous". He accused the government of betraying the expectations of the majority of the population and being disconnected from the real-life concerns of the people regarding their livelihoods and the widening wealth gap between the rich and poor.
