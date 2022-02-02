Consistency and stability to revive, sustain growth

There is a clear narrative of sticking to the supply-side push that the Centre has sworn by throughout its pandemic firefight. It is not just about the global inflation narrative and data points that have played a part in it. The strategy seems to be to use reforms and the fiscal space to improve flexibility and innovation and improving the resilience of the economy as enumerated by the Economic Survey. The budget has been consistent in giving capex a big push for the second successive year where the allocation is budgeted to rise to ₹7.5 trillion on top of a 34% year-on-year (y-o-y) jump last year. This will have a higher multiplier effect in terms of jobs and growth and at the same time help enhance capacity and efficiency in the economy via spending on hard (roads, rail, ports) and soft (health, education, digital) infrastructure. There is also consistency when it comes to the quality of spending. Revenue expenditure for FY23BE at ₹31.95 trillion is budgeted to be flat on a y-o-y basis (0.9% y-o-y). This line item constituted 84% in FY22RE at ₹31.7 trillion but is slated to decline to 81%. On the other hand, capex is likely to rise by 24.6% over the RE of ₹6.6 trillion in FY22. While spending is reduced across all the heads of subsidy, interest payments will continue to rise. Interest payments will account for about 41% of non-debt receipts as per budgeted estimates of FY23 up from 35% in FY20.