Consumer affairs department to get marginal hike in budgetary allocation
Summary
- India’s pulse production has been declining in recent years, hindering the country’s goal of becoming self-reliant in pulses by 2027.
New Delhi: The budgetary allocation for the Price Stabilization Fund (PSF), established to build buffer stocks of farm produce and check sudden rises in food prices, may see a marginal increase in the upcoming budget for FY26, with the Department of Consumer Affairs expected to receive an increase of up to 3%, bringing its allocation to ₹10,300 crore, according to two people aware of the matter.