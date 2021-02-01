Subscribe
Corp Affairs Min gets over 712 cr Budgetary allocation for next fiscal
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman

Corp Affairs Min gets over 712 cr Budgetary allocation for next fiscal

1 min read . 06:23 PM IST PTI

  • As per the Budget document, the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Board of India has been allocated 39 crore, while the amount is 46 crore for the CCI
  • An amount of 5.5 crore has been allocated for Corporate Data Management scheme

The corporate affairs ministry has been allocated 712.13 crore for the financial year 2021-22, slightly higher than the revised allocation in the current fiscal.



While initially, the allocation was 727.62 crore for this financial year, it was later revised downwards to 680 crore.



The ministry has been allocated 712.13 crore for the financial year starting April 1, according to the Union Budget tabled in Parliament on Monday.

As per the Budget document, the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Board of India (IBBI) has been allocated 39 crore, while the amount is 46 crore for the Competition Commission of India (CCI).

An amount of 5.5 crore has been allocated for Corporate Data Management (CDM) scheme.

The scheme seeks to create an in-house data mining and analytics facility in the ministry to effectively utilise the vast repository of information held in its corporate registry.

In addition to providing authentic and clean data to all stakeholders in a more accessible manner, the facility aims at making available the information in an organised and structured manner to the ministry and to other policy and decision making agencies within and outside the government, according to the document.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.

