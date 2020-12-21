New Delhi: The government is in the process of deciding the platform through which the Covid-19 vaccines will be delivered, said Indu Bhushan, chief executive officer, Ayushman Bharat–Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (AB-PMJAY) and National Health Authority (NHA) on Monday. He was speaking at the Mint Budget 2021 LIVE panel discussion on "How do we fund and distribute the Covid-19 vaccine?"

When asked about the source of finances for the mass vaccination for Covid-19 in the country, Bhushan said that where money comes from is something that the finance ministry is looking at, but how it should be used is something the health experts are concerned about. “Virus doesn’t know boundaries or rural and urban distinction. Vaccination has to be done, all over the country and everyone in the country has to be in the ambit of vaccination plans and future plans as well," said Bhushan.

“This pandemic has taught us is that we need to invest more in public health. We need to invest more in the health sector. And we need to invest more in the research and surveillance capacity so that we can identify any new virus that comes up," said Bhushan citing the example of what the UK has done in terms of identifying the virus and telling everyone that they've done so that all other countries also care about it.

“Whether we use the platform of Ayushman Bharat or direct financing, that's still to be decided. But so far, Ayushman Bharat has been supporting treatment and testing of COVID in a big way to ensure that there is no one in the country who should be deprived of treatment because they can't afford it," said Bhushan.

According to the operational guidelines for Covid-19 vaccination issued by the union health ministry released recently, the Covid-19 vaccine will be offered first to healthcare workers, frontline workers and to people above 50 years of age, followed by people younger than 50 years of age with associated co-morbidities based on evolving pandemic situation, and finally to the remaining population based on the disease epidemiology and vaccine availability.

The guidelines that have been shared with the states said that the priority group of above 50 years may be further subdivided into those above 60 years of age and those between 50 to 60 years of age for purposes of phasing of roll out based on pandemic situation and vaccine availability. Public health experts have said that despite not having an experience in mass adult vaccination before, the country’s phase wise covid-19 vaccination program will give an experience for the country. Moreover, the country will gradually also have choices of vaccines.

“We do not have the experience of such a large scale adult vaccination. However, we must not look at this challenge as something that's going to happen all at once. This vaccination is going to happen in different stages to different groups of people who are going to be identified on the basis of essentiality and vulnerability," said Professor K. Srinath Reddy is the President, Public Health Foundation of India (PHFI) one of the participants in the webinar.

“In the initial stages, and then rolling out to other sections of the people later on. So, over the course of the year, it is possible to organize the effort in stages. And so, the population represents looking at as the government seems to be doing," he said.

Reddy highlighted that the authorities should first protect the people who are most essential workers, followed by those who are the most vulnerable, either because of age, or associated health conditions, then the rest of the population will have to get protected, Reddy said.

“This is something that can be rolled out with proper planning and precision. By the time we actually pass the first stage, we'll have more vaccines available as well. It's not just going to be one vaccine. We'll have a greater availability and choice. And therefore, the supply chain expense and the experience would have been built up will have a greater opportunity to deliver the numbers," said Reddy.

