When asked about the source of finances for the mass vaccination for Covid-19 in the country, Bhushan said that where money comes from is something that the finance ministry is looking at, but how it should be used is something the health experts are concerned about. “Virus doesn’t know boundaries or rural and urban distinction. Vaccination has to be done, all over the country and everyone in the country has to be in the ambit of vaccination plans and future plans as well," said Bhushan.