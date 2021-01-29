Coronavirus pandemic severely has affected lives in unprecedented way. Saving lives and livelihoods amid a global pandemic has been a challenge for India. The country's "short-term pain for long-term gain" strategy has worked against "once-in-a-century global crisis" in 2020, the Economic Survey 2021 mentioned.

To prevent coronavirus spread, India announced one of the longest lockdowns in the world in March. India's response stemmed on the humane principle advocated eloquently in the Mahabharata that “Saving a life that is in jeopardy is the origin of dharma," the Economic Survey 2021 mentioned.

Praising India's approach to flatten the COVID-19 curve, the Economic Survey said, "The response drew on epidemiological and economic research, especially those pertaining to the Spanish Flu, which highlighted that an early, intense lockdown provided a win-win strategy to save lives, and preserve livelihoods via economic recovery in the medium to long-term."

This strategy was also tailored to India’s unique vulnerabilities to the pandemic. "The strategy was also motivated by the Nobel-Prize winning research in Hansen & Sargent (2001) that recommends a policy focused on minimizing losses in a worst case scenario when uncertainty is very high," the Survey further added.

The nationwide lockdown for months impacted economic activities. Millions of people lost their jobs amid a global pandemic. Small businesses were severely impacted.

Indian economy contracted by a massive 23.9% year-on-year (YoY) in the April-June quarter. This was the first GDP contraction in more than 40 years. For the July-September quarter, India's GDP contracted 7.5% year-on-year, as per estimates released by the National Statistical Office.

"While the lockdown resulted in a 23.9% contraction in GDP in Q1, the recovery has been a V-shaped one as seen in the 7.5% decline in Q2 and the recovery across all key economic indicators," the Economic Survey mentioned.

"India’s strategy flattened the curve, pushed the peak to September, 2020, and helped transform the short-term trade-off between lives and livelihoods into a win-win in the medium to long-term that saves both lives and livelihoods," the survey added.

After the September peak, India has been unique in experiencing declining daily cases despite increasing mobility, it mentioned.

India was the only country to announce a slew of structural reforms to expand supply in the medium to long term and avoid long-term damage to productive capacities, it added.

"The upturn in the economy while avoiding a second wave of infections makes India a sui generis case in strategic policymaking amidst a once-in-a-century pandemic," the Economic Survey mentioned.

India so far witnessed 1,07,20,048 coronavirus cases. More than 1.54 lakh lost lives to COVID-19 virus. At least 1,03,94,352 people were recoverd from the virus. The number of active coronavirus cases in the country stood at 1,71,686, constituting 1.60% of the total infection count.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presented Economic Survey 2020-21 on Friday. Serving as a prequel to Union Budget, the Economic Survey presents a snapshot of the economy and a glimpse of the road ahead.

