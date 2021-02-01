The estimates are based on the assumption that prices will be an average of Covishield’s price, which is around ₹220 per dose, inclusive of taxes, and the entire cost will be borne by the Centre, as done for healthcare and frontline workers. Generally, initial logistics and cold-chain cost are accounted for in the cost of the vaccines, according to an industry executive. Additional costs apart from procurement of vaccines would be for syringes, needles and the government’s last-mile logistics, the executive said.