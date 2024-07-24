Budget 2024: Critical minerals push key to cross-industry value addition
Summary
- A key part to this mission would be to increase domestic value addition by enabling companies to make battery cells locally—for which an ₹18,100 crore ($2.2 billion) advanced chemistry cell (ACC) production-linked incentive (PLI) scheme has been almost exhausted already.
India's battery-makers, recyclers and electronics companies stand to gain from the proposed critical minerals mission and duty-free imports of cobalt, copper, lithium and nickel, industry executives said.