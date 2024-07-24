“The key goal here, instead of geopolitical independence, is to make India an attractive market in terms of the value of cell manufacturing locally. So far, only battery packaging is conducted in India, and cells are imported due to the lack of natural reserves of critical minerals, as well as high import duties that so far didn’t encourage many companies from catering to India’s battery needs. Through this mission, India will also be able to evaluate an as-yet unproven recycling industry, and see if the recycling technology of a handful of e-waste management firms can achieve the requisite levels of mineral purity to become suppliers to cell manufacturers," said Parul Nagpal, partner at consultancy firm, EY India.