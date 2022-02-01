Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Budget / News /  Cryptocurrency tax: How do you define a virtual digital asset

Cryptocurrency tax: How do you define a virtual digital asset

1 min read . 02:18 PM IST Livemint

  • Budget 2022: A virtual digital asset is any information or code or number or token (not being Indian currency or foreign currency), generated through cryptographic means or otherwise

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Tuesday announced plans to start a digital currency and tax crypto assets, as the country keeps pace with the global move toward virtual financial instruments.

Income from the transfer of any virtual digital assets will be taxed at 30%, Nirmala Sitharaman said in her budget speech on Tuesday.

The move was prompted by India’s rapid adoption of virtual coins, putting the nation a step closer to regulating such investments following several warnings from the central bank about the risks of money laundering, terrorist financing and price volatility.

“There’s been a phenomenal increase in transaction in virtual digital assets," Sitharaman said. “The magnitude and frequency of these transactions have made it imperative to provide for a specific tax regime."

The finance minister also announced the launch of a central bank digital currency in the financial year starting April to usher in cheaper, more efficient currency management. The Reserve Bank of India has been working on a phased implementation strategy, which could reduce dependency on cash.

So, how do you define a virtual digital asset

According to the Finance Bill, a virtual digital asset is any information or code or number or token (not being Indian currency or foreign currency), generated through cryptographic means or otherwise, by whatever name called, providing a digital representation of value exchanged with or without consideration, with the promise or representation of having inherent value, or functions as a store of value or a unit of account including its use in any financial transaction or investment, but not limited to investment scheme, and can be transferred, stored or traded electronically.

Further, a non-fungible token or any other token of similar nature, by whatever name called is termed as virtual digital asset

