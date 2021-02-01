Custom duty hike may lead to increase in consumer electronics prices in India

Consumer electronics in India, including smart speakers, laptops and tablets, may see a price rise, thanks to new import duties proposed by finance minister in the Union Budget 2021 . According to analysts, while the mobile phone sector will likely see a modest rise in prices too, other smart devices will likely feel the impact more. “Only about 40% of tablets and laptops are assembled in India, while over 90% of smart speakers are imported. In these categories we are where we were with mobile phones five years ago," said Tarun Pathak, Associate Director, Counterpoint Research.

Pathak said that the impact on mobile phone prices will probably be in the ₹400-500 range, which is something OEMs tend to absorb. Many component manufacturers are already in India or in the process of setting up too, making the risk lower for this industry. The same isn’t true for others in the consumer electronics space. Impact on these products will likely be somewhere closer to 3%, Pathak estimated.

Also Read | How India can fight vaccine hesitancy

The electronics industry’s primary lobbying body also opposed the increase in custom duties on mobile phone parts. Pankaj Mohindroo, chairman of the India Cellular and Electronics Association (ICEA), which counts companies like Apple, Foxconn, Lava and Micromax among its members, said the move in against recommendations made by the industry and experts.

“The mobile and electronics sector should have been spared the general removal of exemptions where there was zero percent import duty," Mohindroo said. “Zero customs duty does not mean zero taxation. These inputs suffer 18% GST also. This increase is also against the consultation held with the industry and the recommendations of the subject Ministry and experts. The Phased Manufacturing Programme (PMP) was not working and exports were weak. That propelled the Production Linked Incentive (PLI) scheme for the sake of competitiveness to address disabilities. This spate of duties takes us right back, queering the pitch for electronics exports. We request the government to maintain the status quo," he added.

FM Nirmala Sitharaman, on Monday, said customs duties on “some mobile phone parts" will increase from nil to 2.5%. Duties on printed circuit board assembly (PCBA), camera modules and connectors have been increased from zero to 2.5%. PCBA and moulded plastic for manufacturing chargers and adapters will incur duties of 15%, up from 10% earlier. Input parts for mobile chargers (other than PCBA) will also incur duties of 10% now (from zero earlier), while parts for Li-Ion cells will incur duties of 2.5%.

Pathak noted that while the move is likely meant to encourage companies to manufacture in India, increasing duties alone may not help. He said the government will have to address deeper disabilities in India’s manufacturing space and provide for better infrastructure and skilled workers.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via