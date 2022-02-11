Customs duty revamp gives fisheries sector a boost

Kumar said the hatchery industry is heavily dependent on feed necessary for shrimp from other countries, and it would be helpful if the import duty is reduced on that as well since there are relatively less number of indigenous shrimp feed manufacturers. Kumar also said hatcheries need incentives given that they take the initial high risks of importing live shrimps and have a limited window period for selling to farmers without compromising quality and safety.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}