Customs hike is tool of choice in self-reliance push

In the FY22 Union Budget, Sitharaman is expected to take the initiative to the next level. Experts said the 10 industries for which the government has offered another round of production-linked incentive (PLI) may see tariff action to attract investments in manufacturing and cut down import of finished products. The Centre is expected to give tariff protection to local producers of technology products, auto components, solar photovoltaic modules, telecom and networking equipment so that they can compete with imported items.