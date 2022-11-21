Cut income tax to revive demand: CII2 min read . Updated: 21 Nov 2022, 01:34 AM IST
- The CII has also recommended raising capital spending to 3.3-3.4% of GDP in FY24 from 2.9% currently
NEW DELHI : The Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) has sought an income tax cut to support a demand revival, in the run-up to the Union Budget due to be presented in February.The recommendation by the industry lobby coincides with sombre growth forecasts by prominent economic groups citing Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and China’s economic slowdown.