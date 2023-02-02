Defence gets ₹5.94 tn; ₹1.62 tn for modernization
- The budget includes a revenue expenditure of ₹2.7 trillion and pension outlay of ₹1.38 trillion.
India on Wednesday set aside ₹5.94 trillion for defence spending in this year’s budget, including a capital outlay of ₹1.62 trillion for the military’s modernization, with the allocation 13% higher than that in last year’s budget estimates, and about 2% more compared to that in the revised estimates for 2022-23, documents showed.
