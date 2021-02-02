Deficit grants for states

NEW DELHI : The 15th Finance Commission (FFC) has focussed on grant in aids to states and local bodies to ensure predictability in revenue flows at a time the coronavirus pandemic has severely affected tax revenues of state governments.

On Monday, finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman presented the final report of the FFC for the five years beginning FY22 in Parliament along with the action taken report. The commission has played it safe and continued with the 41% devolution of the central pool of taxes to state governments as recommended in its first report for FY21. The criterion of horizontal devolution was maintained with 15% weight to population and 12.5% for demographic performance.

“The commission felt that financial resources equivalent to 1% of the net proceeds of Union taxes should be retained with the central government for financing the requirements of the newly formed Union territories of Jammu and Kashmir, and Ladakh. The government has accepted the above recommendation of the commission," the finance ministry said in its action taken report.

The FFC has recommended post-devolution revenue deficit grants amounting to about ₹3 trillion over the five-year period ending FY26. The number of states qualifying for the revenue deficit grants decreases from 17 in FY22, the first year of the award period to six in FY26, the last year. Over the five-year period, Andhra Pradesh, Assam, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, Karnataka, Kerala, Manipur, Meghalaya, Mizoram, Nagaland, Punjab, Rajasthan, Sikkim, Tamil Nadu, Tripura, Uttarakhand and West Bengal are recommended to be provided with the deficit grants. The finance ministry has accepted the recommendation. The FFC has recommended providing grants of ₹1.3 trillion to state governments in eight different sectors—health, school education, higher education, agriculture, maintenance of Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana roads, aspirational districts and blocks, judiciary and statistics. However, the finance ministry said it will consider the recommendation. “The government will give due consideration to sectors identified by the commission while formulating and implementing existing and new centrally sponsored and central sector schemes," it added.

D.K. Srivastava, chief policy adviser at EY India, said the government may not have at the outset accepted the recommendation to avoid providing budgetary commitment, but it is likely to be accepted at a later stage.

