Deficit grants for states

The FFC has recommended post-devolution revenue deficit grants amounting to about ₹3 trillion over the five-year period ending FY26. The number of states qualifying for the revenue deficit grants decreases from 17 in FY22, the first year of the award period to six in FY26, the last year. Over the five-year period, Andhra Pradesh, Assam, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, Karnataka, Kerala, Manipur, Meghalaya, Mizoram, Nagaland, Punjab, Rajasthan, Sikkim, Tamil Nadu, Tripura, Uttarakhand and West Bengal are recommended to be provided with the deficit grants. The finance ministry has accepted the recommendation. The FFC has recommended providing grants of ₹1.3 trillion to state governments in eight different sectors—health, school education, higher education, agriculture, maintenance of Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana roads, aspirational districts and blocks, judiciary and statistics. However, the finance ministry said it will consider the recommendation. “The government will give due consideration to sectors identified by the commission while formulating and implementing existing and new centrally sponsored and central sector schemes," it added.

