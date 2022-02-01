The central government did not attempt to increase taxes in the last two years with the intention of not burdening people during the Covid-19 pandemic, said finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman at a post-Budget press conference on Tuesday.

"I did not increase the taxes. I want to repeat this - I did not do it last year as well as this year. I did not make any attempt to earn a single paisa through taxes," said Sitharaman.

“Last year, the prime minister had ordered us not to increase taxes during the pandemic time, even if there is a huge fiscal deficit. He said the public should not face the additional burden of taxes during this time. The instructions were the same this time around too," she added.

This comes as the Union Budget 2022-23 did not tinker with the personal income tax rates, belying several expectations.

Sitharaman also did not raise the standard deduction, which was widely anticipated in view of elevated inflation levels and the impact of the pandemic on the middle class.

The standard deduction currently stands at ₹50,000.

The corporate tax rate too was kept at the same level. However, the concessional rate of 15% has been extended by one year for newly incorporated manufacturing units.

The state government employees' tax deduction limit has been increased from 10% to 14%.

"To provide equal treatment to both Central and State government employees, tax deduction limit on employer's contribution to National Pension System (NPS) account of State government employees to be increased from 10% to 14%, bringing them at par with central government employees," Sitharaman said.

Following this, Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated the finance minister and her team for a 'people-friendly and progressive budget'.

In his remarks after the budget was tabled in the parliament, the PM said that it is "full of opportunities for more infrastructure, more investment, more growth, and more jobs."

"This will further open the green job sector. This Budget not only solves the contemporary problems but also ensures a bright future for the youth," he added.

Meanwhile, after a gap of three years, direct tax collections – which include corporate tax and personal income tax – have exceeded the Budget estimates for FY'22, indicating economic recovery.

As per the budget document, the government has revised upwards the direct tax collection estimates for 2021-22 fiscal from ₹11.08 lakh crore in Budget estimates (BE), to ₹12.50 lakh crore in revised estimates (RE).

