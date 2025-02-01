Govt pegs divestment, asset monetisation proceeds at ₹47,000 crore; raises PSU dividend target to ₹69,000 crore
Summary
- The government is also maintaining its strategy of not having a separate disinvestment target, which began with the Union Budget of February 2024.
The government expects to bring in ₹47,000 crore through disinvestment and asset monetisation in FY26, which is lower than the ₹50,000 crore it expects to get in FY25, according to estimates in the Budget documents. The estimate, which has been categorised under 'miscellaneous capital receipts for FY26’ is higher than the revised estimate for FY25, which has been lowered to ₹33,000 crore, the documents revealed.