Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman said the government would conduct a second phase of the Asset Monetisation Plan, first announced in 2021, which aimed to unlock value from underused or non-core government assets and use the proceeds to build new infrastructure. “Building on the success of the first Asset Monetization Plan announced in 2021, the second Plan for 2025-30 will be launched to plough back capital of ₹10 [trillion] in new projects," Sitharaman said.