Divestment, asset monetization plan in Budget to boost revenue: TV Narendran

NEW DELHI: The Centre's proposed plans for divestment, asset monetization, and focus on the financial sector will help generate revenue in the upcoming financial year 2021-22, for which the Union Budget has estimated a 6.8% fiscal deficit target, said TV Narendran, president – designate, Confederation of Indian Industry (CII).

“It (the Centre) has laid out a plan for reducing the fiscal deficit over a period of time…The divestment targets are aggressive. Focus on monetization of government assets is an important one. I think there is a lot of money if they can do a good job of raising that value," Narendran said in post-Budget press conference on Monday.

Also Read | How India can fight vaccine hesitancy

Finance minister Nirmal Sitharaman, while presenting her third Budget on Monday, said the government’s gross borrowing will be around ₹12 trillion in the next fiscal. The Centre plans to continue on its path of consolidation, and intends to reach a fiscal deficit level below 4.5% of GDP by 2025-26, with a steady decline over the period.

Unlike many other countries, the Indian government has opted for a series of medium-sized packages during the pandemic to calibrate and target its response to the evolving situation, she said.

“Once the health situation stabilised, and the lockdown was being slowly lifted, we switched to ramping up government spending so as to revive domestic demand," Sitharaman said in her Budget speech.

As a result, the government’s revised estimate (RE) for expenditure during the year 2020-21 rose to ₹34.50 trillion from the original Budget estimate (BE) of ₹30.42 trillion, taking the fiscal deficit target for the current fiscal to 9.5% of the GDP, she added.

Narendran said focus on textile sector in the Budget will create several jobs.

“…The other area which I want to talk about in jobs is textiles – the government’s announcements on textiles creating seven textile parks in three years. Also, the allocation for PLI scheme…All these will create jobs in textiles, it will be a future job multiplier, particularly for women," he said.

In addition to production-linked incentive (PLI) scheme, the government has proposed a Mega Investment Textiles Parks (Mitra) for the industry to boost exports. It will set up seven textile parks over three years.

In November, the government had announced a PLI of Rs10,683 crore for manufacturing of man-made fibers (MMF) segment and technical textiles for the next five years.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via