E-comm mkt to grow at 18% in India, says Survey
- Citing figures from the Global Payments Report by Worldpay FIS, the survey said the expansion of e-commerce to newer segments like grocery, fresh-to-home fruits and vegetables, and general merchandise has contributed to the rise in customer base beyond traditional buyers.
The government’s push to boost the digital economy and the rise in smartphone adoption and increase in digital payments have accelerated the e-commerce market, which is projected to post impressive gains and grow at 18% annually through 2025, according to the Economic Survey tabled in Parliament on Tuesday.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
Login to enjoy exclusive benefits!
- Unlocked premium articles
- Personalized news
- Market Watchlist
- Insightful Newsletters & more
×