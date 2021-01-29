India's real gross domestic product (GDP) is expected to grow by 11% in 2021-22 on the back of nationwide vaccine drive to prevent the coronavirus outbreak, the Economic Survey 2020-21 predicted. For 2020-21, the economy is expected to contract by 7.7%, the survey said. This is in line with the forecasts by the central bank, most international agencies and private experts. The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) had in December said it expected the country’s GDP to contract 7.5% in the year ending 31 March, 2021.

The Economic Survey 2020-21 also predicted "V-shaped" economic recovery for the nation, spurred by COVID-19 vaccination programme. The survey also cautioned that it would take at least two years to revert to pre-pandemic gross domestic levels.

"With the economy's returning to normalcy brought closer by the initiation of a mega vaccination drive, hopes of a robust recovery in services sector, consumption, and investment have been rekindled," said the survey.

India started world's largest coronavirus inoculation drive this month with two coronavirus vaccines — Covishield by Serum Institute of India and Covaxin by Bharat Biotech. Nearly 3 crore healthcare and frontline workers will receive COVID-19 vaccine during the initial phase.

Coronavirus pandemic has severely affected the economic activities in country since March, 2020. Millions of people have lost jobs. "Agriculture has remained the silver lining, while contact-based services, manufacturing and construction sectors were the worst hit by the COVID-19 pandemic," said the survey.

The government is likely to miss its fiscal deficit target of 3.5% of gross domestic product this year, the survey said adding that there’s need for more sustained and calibrated measures to facilitate the process of economic recovery in the new fiscal year.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Friday presented the Economic Survey, in Parliament. The survey analyses the trends in agricultural and industrial production, employment, money supply, and other sectors.

The survey mentioned how Indian economy has progressed in the last 12 months.

Indian economy contracted by a massive 23.9% year-on-year (YoY) in the April-June quarter. This was the first GDP contraction in more than 40 years. For the July-September quarter, India's GDP contracted 7.5% year-on-year, as per estimates released by the National Statistical Office.

