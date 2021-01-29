India's real gross domestic product (GDP) is expected to grow by 11% in 2021-22 on the back of nationwide vaccine drive to prevent the coronavirus outbreak, the Economic Survey 2020-21 predicted. For 2020-21, the economy is expected to contract by 7.7%, the survey said. This is in line with the forecasts by the central bank, most international agencies and private experts. The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) had in December said it expected the country’s GDP to contract 7.5% in the year ending 31 March, 2021.