Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will table the Economic Survey 2020-21 in Parliament on Friday, two days before the Union Budget is presented during the budget session of Parliament.

India is likely to predict economic growth of 11% in the fiscal year beginning April 1 in its annual economic survey later on Friday, betting on a sharp recovery from the pandemic-induced slump this year.

The Economic Survey, which is presented on the opening day of the budget session, provides a summary of the annual economic development across the country during the financial year.

The annual survey analyses the trends in infrastructure, agricultural and industrial production, employment, prices, exports, imports, money supply, foreign exchange reserves and other factors having an impact on the Indian economy and the budget.

Economic Survey 2020-21: Live updates

• "In the last six years, the government has attempted a positive change in every system of agriculture sector from seed to market, so that Indian agriculture can become modern and agriculture can also expand. My government had also decided to give MSP one-and-a-half times more than the cost, following the recommendations of the Swaminathan Commission. Today my government is not only purchasing record quantity on MSP but also increasing the number of procurement centres," he said.

﻿ "My Government would like to clarify that the rights and facilities that were available before the formation of the three Farm Laws have not been cut short, in fact with these new agricultural reforms the Government has provided new facilities and rights to farmers," says President Ram Nath Kovind.

"My Government would like to clarify that the rights and facilities that were available before the formation of the three Farm Laws have not been cut short, in fact with these new agricultural reforms the Government has provided new facilities and rights to farmers," says President Ram Nath Kovind. Last govts had made efforts for construction of a new Parliament building. It's a delightful coincidence that the nation started construction while moving towards 75th year of independence. The building will provide more facilities to MPs in carrying out their duties: President Ram Nath Kovind

"Today, there is an improvement in the means of irrigation. Now, along with traditional irrigation methods, the government is also working to provide the farmers with new ways of irrigation," says President Ram Nath Kovind.

"The national flag and a holy day like Republic Day were insulted in the past few days. The Constitution that provides us Freedom of Expression, is the same Constitution that teaches us that law & rules have to be followed seriously," says President Kovind.

"To help small and marginal farmers, the government has transferred about ₹ 1.13 lakh crore directly to their accounts. Apart from that, farmers have also greatly benefited from the Fasal Bima Yojna," says President Kovind.

1.13 lakh crore directly to their accounts. Apart from that, farmers have also greatly benefited from the Fasal Bima Yojna," says President Kovind. "My government decided to accept the recommendations of the Swaminathan Commission and give an MSP of 1.5 times the cost. The government is purchasing products on MSP in record amounts, and increasing the number of purchase centres," says President Ram Nath Kovind.

"No matter how big the challenge is, we will not stop, India will not stop," said President Ram Nath Kovind during his address to the joint sitting of Parliament.

With President Ram Nath Kovind's address to the joint sitting of Parliament, Budget Session 2021 has begun.

The first session of this decade commences today. This decade is very important for the bright future of India. Keeping in mind this decade, there should be discussions, presentations of different views in this session, said Prime Minister Narendra Modi ahead of the Budget 2021 session.

This is the Budget Session. For the first time in India's history, in a way, the Finance Minister had to present 4-5 mini budgets in 2020 in the form of different packages. So this Budget will be seen as a part of those 4-5 mini budgets, I believe this: PM Modi at the Parliament. (ANI)

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via