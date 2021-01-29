Economic Survey LIVE updates:: Govt likely to predict economic growth of 11% for 2021-223 min read . 12:35 PM IST
India is likely to predict economic growth of 11% in the fiscal year beginning April 1 in its annual economic survey later on Friday
This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
India is likely to predict economic growth of 11% in the fiscal year beginning April 1 in its annual economic survey later on Friday
Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will table the Economic Survey 2020-21 in Parliament on Friday, two days before the Union Budget is presented during the budget session of Parliament.
Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will table the Economic Survey 2020-21 in Parliament on Friday, two days before the Union Budget is presented during the budget session of Parliament.
India is likely to predict economic growth of 11% in the fiscal year beginning April 1 in its annual economic survey later on Friday, betting on a sharp recovery from the pandemic-induced slump this year.
India is likely to predict economic growth of 11% in the fiscal year beginning April 1 in its annual economic survey later on Friday, betting on a sharp recovery from the pandemic-induced slump this year.
The Economic Survey, which is presented on the opening day of the budget session, provides a summary of the annual economic development across the country during the financial year.
The annual survey analyses the trends in infrastructure, agricultural and industrial production, employment, prices, exports, imports, money supply, foreign exchange reserves and other factors having an impact on the Indian economy and the budget.
Economic Survey 2020-21: Live updates
• "In the last six years, the government has attempted a positive change in every system of agriculture sector from seed to market, so that Indian agriculture can become modern and agriculture can also expand. My government had also decided to give MSP one-and-a-half times more than the cost, following the recommendations of the Swaminathan Commission. Today my government is not only purchasing record quantity on MSP but also increasing the number of procurement centres," he said.
Click here to read the Mint ePaper Mint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.