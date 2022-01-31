Economic Survey: No. of startups grows to 14,000 in India; 44 unicorns in 2021

The Economic Survey report suggests startups in India have grown remarkably over the last six years, most of these belong to the services sector. In total, more than 61,400 startups have been recognised in India as of January 10, 2022. During 2021, 555 districts had atleast one new startup. On the other hand, only 121 districts had atleast 1 new startup in 2016-17.

