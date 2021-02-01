Education budget pegged at 93,224 crore but no clear path or funds for NEP

New Delhi: The union budget Monday pegged an outlay of Rs. 93,224.31 crore for education, at least Rs. 6087 crore less than the last budget estimate (BE), and announced creation of nine higher education clusters in as many cities to improve the coordination and collaboration among higher educational institutions.

Of the total outlay this time, while Rs. 38,350.65 crore has been pegged for higher education sector, the rest Rs. 54,873.66 crore is on account of school education.

To be sure, the union government had reduced over Rs. 14,000 crore of the education outlay in the revised budget of 2020-21 according to budget documents unveiled Monday. And if one compares the revised budget of 2020-21 with the budget estimate of 2021-22,then there is a growth of 9.5%.

But experts believe that baring few good announcements, education budget details is not very encouraging and more so in a year the government looks to implement the new education policy and has been talking about it as one of its biggest achievements.

“The budget has reduced education expenditure if one compares with previous BE which a positive sign is no way at a time the sector is reviving from a massive disruption. You put heart and head into the NEP but where is the allocation. Covid-19 washed out almost a year and we have perhaps missed an opportunity to implement NEP 2021 effectively, accelerate change, and improve infra and other aspects of the sector," said Narayanan Ramaswamy, national leader, (education and skill development) at consulting and auditing firm KPMG.

“The budget missed out on introducing any measures to support the adoption of NEP. It also missed out on bringing in methods, to fast track digitization of education, that could have helped the country improve its gross enrolment ration and bring in many more aspirants into the fold of higher education," said Shantanu Rooj, founder of Schoolguru Eduserve, an education startup.

The NEP implementation needs massive fund allocations and the school education department last year had told the finance commission that it needs Rs. 1.14 trillion for NEP alone over five years.

Similarly, the higher education funding agency (HEFA) has almost negligible allocation, and to expect that it will accelerate education funding is tough to believe, explained Ramaswamy further adding that the higher education commission is an old plan and we have not moved much in past one year. Budget 2021-22 has pegged Rs. 1 crore for HEFA as against 2100 crore allocation in 2020-21 BE. The move may impact disbursal of approved loans to educational institutes, experts argued.

The proposed higher education clusters as proposed will be net positive in terms of better coordination, resource sharing, and collaboration for teaching learning, as well as the research and development (R&D), experts said. IIT Delhi director V.Ramgopal Rao said the push in the budget for inter institutional linkages and for formation of City based R&D clusters a welcome step and allocation for for National Research Foundation as per the NEP provisions will also boost the research ecosystem in the country.

“Many of our cities have various research institutions, universities, and colleges supported by the Government of India. Hyderabad for example, has about 40 such major institutions. In nine such cities, we will create formal umbrella structures so that these institutions can have better synergy, while also retaining their internal autonomy. A Glue Grant will be set aside for this purpose," Sitharaman said in her budget speech.

In the school education sector, the FM proposed to make 15,000 ‘exemplar schools’ that will workas models for mentoring and handholding others. And 100 Sainik Schools will be set up in private-public partnerships.

In school sector, a lion share of the funds has gone of the flagship samagra shiksha abhiyan or SSA (Rs. 31,000 crore), and Rs.11,500 crore for mid-day meal scheme. In revised budget of 2020-21 MDM had an allocation of rs. 12,900 crore and SSA had an outlay of 28,077 crore.

In Higher education Sector, the allocation to UGC, AICTE and the education loan interest subsidy remained unchanged when compared with the last BE. While IITs have got an allocation of nearly 8000 crore this time, IIMs, the e-learning allocation has doubled to Rs.645 crore. However, the research and innovation grant has gone down to Rs. 237 crore from Rs. 287 crore in previous revised estimate.

