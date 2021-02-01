Education budget pegged at 93,224 crore but no clear path or funds for NEP

“The budget has reduced education expenditure if one compares with previous BE which a positive sign is no way at a time the sector is reviving from a massive disruption. You put heart and head into the NEP but where is the allocation. Covid-19 washed out almost a year and we have perhaps missed an opportunity to implement NEP 2021 effectively, accelerate change, and improve infra and other aspects of the sector," said Narayanan Ramaswamy, national leader, (education and skill development) at consulting and auditing firm KPMG.