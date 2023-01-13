Expectations from Union Budget 2023-2024 for the education sector

Tech-Enabled Training of Teachers - A separate fund can be created for capacity building of human resources in the Education sector. This will give a boost to Technology in Education as well as upgrade the quality of education in government as well private institutions in India. Currently, Diksha Platform exists for online education/training for teachers but, the basic technical understanding of regular teachers needs to be improved and institutions should be allowed to come up with their own learning platforms with fair competition in the tech space.

