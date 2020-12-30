Experts call for a spending boost

Manish Sabharwal, chairman of Teamlease Services, however, said a job guarantee scheme was not a solution for creating employment, but a programme for poverty alleviation. “Spending money won’t create jobs. Schemes like MGNREGA (Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act) are not an employment but a poverty solution. ‘Find the money’ is not a solution; there is a shortage of it in a year like this, when the pandemic has exhausted resources," he said.