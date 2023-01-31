‘Exports to slow, need to enter new markets’
- Despite 25 yrs of diversification, 40% of exports go to 7 countries: Survey
NEW DELHI : The Economic Survey on Tuesday warned of a slowdown in exports due to sluggish global demand in the year starting 1 April as persistent geopolitical tensions disrupt global trade, although India is on pace to hit the current fiscal year’s export target.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
Login to enjoy exclusive benefits!
- Unlocked premium articles
- Personalized news
- Market Watchlist
- Insightful Newsletters & more
×