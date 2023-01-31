‘Exports to slow, need to enter new markets’

Further, the use of the Indian rupee in cross-border trade is expected to mitigate currency risk for Indian businesses. Protection from currency volatility not only reduces the cost of doing business but also enables better business growth, improving the chances for Indian businesses to grow globally. “The INR accounted for 1.6%. If the INR turnover rises to equal the share of non-US, non-euro currencies in global forex turnover of 4%, INR could be regarded as an international currency, reflecting India’s position in the global economy," the survey stated.