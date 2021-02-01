'Faith is the bird...': FM Sitharaman quotes Tagore in her Budget 2021 speech

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman began her Budget 2021-22 speech by saying that preparation of budget was undertaken in an environment like 'never before'.

Along with that, the Finance Minister also quoted Rabindranath Tagore ahead of presenting the salient points of Budget.

“Faith is the bird that feels the light and sings when the dawn is still dark," Sitharaman says just before she began with the Part A of her Budget presentation.

Sitharaman used her trademark 'Bahi-Khata', a ledger wrapped in a red-coloured cloth, to carry Budget documents as she arrived in Parliament House to present her third straight Budget.

Sitharaman, India's first full-time woman Finance Minister, had in July 2019 ditched the colonial legacy of a Budget Briefcase for the traditional Bahi-Khata to carry Union Budget Papers. She used the same last year and again on Monday.

Her budget for fiscal year beginning April 2021 (FY 2021-22) is Modi government's 9th straight budget since 2014 (including one interim budget presented ahead of general elections in 2019).

She was appointed Finance Minister when Modi swept to power again in the 2019 election, and presented her maiden budget on July 5, 2019. She used a red-cloth folder enclosed with a string and emblazoned with the national emblem to carry the Budget documents.

Earlier, Finance Ministers in different governments including her predecessors in the Modi government - Arun Jaitley and Piyush Goyal - used the standard budget briefcase.

Before Sitharaman, a long-standing colonial tradition in connection with the budget presentation was broken during the Atal Bihari Vajpayee government when the then Finance Minister Yashwant Sinha presented the Budget at 11 am rather than at the traditional time of 5 pm.

Since then all governments have been presenting the budget at 11 am.

Soon after presenting her maiden budget in 2019, Sitharaman had said that Bahi-Khata was a break from the colonial legacy.

"Why did I not use a leather bag to carry budget documents? I thought it is high time we move on from the British hangover, to do something on our own. And well, easier for me to carry too," she had said.

One of her predecessors, P Chidambaram of the Congress, had however scoffed at her choice in that year. "A Congress finance minister in future will bring an iPad," the former Finance Minister had said, when asked to comment on the Bahi Khata.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via