Budget
Fertilizer subsidy allocation likely to stay steady in FY26 budget
SummaryFertilizer subsidy allocation for FY26 is anticipated to remain similar to FY25's ₹1.7 trillion as price fluctuations stabilize. The government is poised to respond to any unforeseen demand spikes while managing overall subsidy costs effectively.
New Delhi: The Centre’s fertilizer subsidy allocation for FY26 is likely to stay close to the current year’s spending, as fluctuations in the prices of key plant nutrients remain within a relatively narrow range, two persons familiar with the development said.
